Iran executes two men over January 2026 protests - PHOTO

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Iran has executed two men convicted over protests that took place in the city of Shahrud in January 2026.

The death sentences against Javad Zamani and Abolfazl Saedi were carried out in the early hours of Wednesday after all legal procedures had been completed, Mohammad Sadegh Akbari, Chief Justice of Semnan Province, said, News.Az reports, citing the judiciary-run Mizan News Agency.

According to Akbari, the two men were convicted on charges including moharebeh ("waging war against God"), efsad-e fel-arz ("corruption on earth"), collusion against national security, disrupting public order, and the destruction of public and private property.

He said the men had participated in riots and violent acts during the January 2026 unrest in Shahrud, including the destruction and arson of public and private property, attacks on government facilities, and actions aimed at undermining public security.

Akbari stated that the investigation and trial process had been conducted in accordance with Iranian law and under judicial supervision. He said the defendants were sentenced to death, and their movable and immovable assets were ordered confiscated, by a Revolutionary Court in Shahrud.

News.Az