Iran's Supreme Leader accuses the US of fueling deadly protests

Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has accused the US and Donald Trump of being responsible for "casualties, damage and slander" in his country during recent protests.

In a speech on Saturday, Khamenei acknowledged that thousands of people had been killed during recent unrest, "some in an inhuman, savage manner" but blamed the deaths on "seditionists", News.Az reports, citing BBC.

The US president has urged Iranian anti-government demonstrators to "keep protesting" and threatened military intervention if security forces kill them.

Protests in Iran have claimed 3,090 lives, according to US-based Iranian Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA), in unrest that started over the economy on 28 December.