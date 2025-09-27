Iran's top security official backs Hezbollah-Saudi rapprochement in Beirut visit

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran's top security official Ali Larijani on Saturday backed Hezbollah's call for closer ties with Saudi Arabia during a visit to Beirut, framing regional cooperation as crucial to countering Israel, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

Larijani, secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, praised Hezbollah Leader Naim Qassem's recent appeal to Saudi Arabia to "turn the page," calling it a "sound and correct step," Lebanon's National News Agency reported after Larijani's meeting with Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri.

"We face a common enemy, and countries of the region must put aside past differences and cooperate closely," Larijani said.

Larijani dismissed suggestions that Hezbollah's outreach reflected weakness after recent clashes with Israel. "This position comes from rationality, not weakness," he said.

The Iranian official also rejected U.S. criticism of Hezbollah's influence in Lebanon, saying Washington sought to sow division. "The Lebanese people are capable of solving their own internal issues through consensus," he said, insisting that foreign powers should not impose guardianship over the country.

On Israel, Larijani warned against potential military escalation. "We are prepared for every scenario, but I doubt the Israelis would act with such recklessness," he said. "If they do, they will face a strong response."

At Beirut airport earlier in the day, Larijani underlined Iran's long-standing ties with Lebanon.

Larijani said his visit would include several meetings with Lebanese officials and reaffirmed Tehran's support for "independent, capable governments" in Lebanon. He argued that the recent turmoil across the Middle East exposed the vulnerability of all states to aggression, and voiced optimism about a growing "awakening" across the region and expressed hope for greater peace and security.

News.Az