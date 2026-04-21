Iran says 3 unexploded US bombs defused in western region

Iran says 3 unexploded US bombs defused in western region

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Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps) said its specialized units have defused three unexploded US-made MK-84 aircraft bombs in western Lorestan Province.

According to Iran’s state broadcaster IRIB, the bombs were discovered and neutralized by IRGC disposal teams in the region. Authorities did not provide details on when or how the munitions arrived in the area, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

The MK-84 is a 2,000-pound (approximately 900 kg) general-purpose bomb capable of causing extensive destruction, including craters up to 11 meters deep when detonated.

The announcement comes amid heightened regional tensions following recent military exchanges involving the United States and its allies.

Iran has previously stated that it responded to strikes with counterattacks targeting Israeli territory and other regional sites hosting US forces.

A temporary ceasefire, mediated with international involvement, was announced earlier this month and is expected to expire in the coming days, raising concerns about possible renewed escalation.

News.Az