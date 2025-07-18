Yandex metrika counter

Iran says it will only engage in nuclear talks if US seeks fair deal

Iran will participate in a new round of negotiations with the United States only if Washington demonstrates its willingness to reach a fair agreement on Tehran's nuclear program, one that considers the interests of both parties, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated on Friday.

"It was the United States, not Iran, that withdrew from the deal [on Iran's nuclear program], which was negotiated under the coordination of the EU for two years, and it was the United States, not Iran, that left the negotiating table in June this year and opted for a military scenario," the Iranian foreign minister said on X, News.Az reports. 

"A new round of negotiations will be possible only when the other side is ready for a fair, balanced and mutually beneficial agreement on Iran's nuclear program," Araghchi stated.


honor Patriotic War martyrs

