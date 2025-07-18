Iran says it will only engage in nuclear talks if US seeks fair deal

"It was the United States, not Iran, that withdrew from the deal [on Iran's nuclear program], which was negotiated under the coordination of the EU for two years, and it was the United States, not Iran, that left the negotiating table in June this year and opted for a military scenario," the Iranian foreign minister said on X, News.Az reports.

"A new round of negotiations will be possible only when the other side is ready for a fair, balanced and mutually beneficial agreement on Iran's nuclear program," Araghchi stated.