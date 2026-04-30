Iran condemns Bahrain over mass citizenship revocations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran’s Foreign Ministry has strongly condemned Bahrain’s decision to strip dozens of citizens of their nationality over alleged support for Iran, describing the move as a violation of human rights.

In a statement issued on Wednesday evening, Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei criticised what he called Bahrain’s “inhumane” treatment of its people, saying the measure amounted to “a flagrant violation of human rights” and reflected discriminatory behaviour by the authorities, News.Az reports, citing Iran’s English-language Press TV.

Baghaei also accused the Bahraini government of attempting to deflect public and regional attention from what he described as its responsibility for, and support of, the US-Israeli military campaign against Iran, including through what he termed psychological warfare.

On 27 April, Bahrain’s Interior Ministry announced that it had revoked the citizenship of 69 individuals and their families for “expressing support for Iran’s retaliatory attacks” against US and Israeli military targets across West Asia during what Press TV referred to as a “war of aggression” against the Islamic Republic.

The ministry said those affected had also shared content on social media “glorifying and sympathising with” regional resistance movements.

It added that the individuals had “undermined national security” by publishing online content that caused instability and threatened public order.

News.Az