Iran says there is progress in discussions on prisoner swapping with US

There is progress in the discussions on the exchange of prisoners between Iran and the United States, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said at a weekly press conference today, News.az reports.

Mr. Kharibzadeh emphasized that this humane step will take place if the American side fulfills its obligations.

According to him, the parties are currently waiting for the outcome of discussions on the exchange of prisoners.

