Iran says threat of attack from Israel remains

Threats of an Israeli attack on Iran still remain, and therefore the conflict cannot be considered completely over.

This was stated by the commander-in-chief of the army of the Islamic Republic, Lieutenant General Amir Hatami, News.Az reports citing the IRNA.

"We must perceive even a 1% probability of attack as a 100% threat. We must not underestimate the enemy and think that all threats are in the past," he said.

Iran's missile and drone forces remain on alert and will be used if new threats emerge, Khatami said.

Recall that on the night of June 13, Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Less than a day later, the Islamic Republic carried out a retaliatory attack. The United States entered the conflict nine days after its escalation, striking Iranian nuclear facilities in Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan. On the evening of June 23, Iran attacked the largest American air base in the Middle East, Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar. After that, US President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a truce. The ceasefire came into effect on June 24.

Trump has previously repeatedly stated his readiness to carry out repeated strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities if he believes that Tehran is seeking to restore its potential. The head of the Islamic Republic's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abbas Araghchi, promised that Iran would give a decisive response in the event of repeated aggression.

News.Az