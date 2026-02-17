Yandex metrika counter

Iran says US must gain financially in new deal

  • Politics
  • Share
Iran says US must gain financially in new deal
Photo: Iranian military personnel are seen during the drill on February 16/Al Jazeera

Iran says any future agreement with the United States must include financial benefits for Washington in order to be sustainable, according to Iran’s deputy foreign minister for economic diplomacy Hamid Ghanbari.

Speaking to the Iranian Chamber of Commerce, Ghanbari said talks between the two countries could succeed if the United States gains economic returns in sectors with fast and high profitability. He suggested potential areas could include energy, oil and gas, joint resource fields, and mining investments, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

He said proposals should focus on sectors with low domestic political sensitivity and strong economic potential, warning that projects with low returns or high domestic resistance would make an agreement harder to reach.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

In return, Iran is seeking the release of its blocked or restricted financial assets. Ghanbari said Tehran is considering multiple approaches, including full release at the beginning of a deal or gradual release as agreement steps are implemented.

He also stressed that any funds release must be fully usable and not restricted after transfer, referring to previous cases where funds were moved but remained limited in use.

 
 
 

News.Az 

By Aysel Mammadzada

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      