Iran says US must gain financially in new deal

Speaking to the Iranian Chamber of Commerce, Ghanbari said talks between the two countries could succeed if the United States gains economic returns in sectors with fast and high profitability. He suggested potential areas could include energy, oil and gas, joint resource fields, and mining investments, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

He said proposals should focus on sectors with low domestic political sensitivity and strong economic potential, warning that projects with low returns or high domestic resistance would make an agreement harder to reach.

In return, Iran is seeking the release of its blocked or restricted financial assets. Ghanbari said Tehran is considering multiple approaches, including full release at the beginning of a deal or gradual release as agreement steps are implemented.

He also stressed that any funds release must be fully usable and not restricted after transfer, referring to previous cases where funds were moved but remained limited in use.