Iran says U.S. strikes caused ‘serious damage’ to nuclear sites

Iran is evaluating the damage and expressing strong condemnation following the American and Israeli airstrikes on its nuclear facilities. However, Tehran signaled on Tuesday that it may still be open to resuming negotiations with Washington regarding its nuclear program.

The comments by government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani also included another acknowledgment that Fordo, Isfahan and Natanz — key sites within Iran’s nuclear program — had been “seriously damaged” by the American strikes. Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency quoted Mohajerani as making the remarks at a briefing for journalists, News.Az reports.

That acknowledgment comes as Iran’s theocracy has slowly begun to admit the scale of the damage wrought by the 12-day war with Israel, which saw Israeli fighter jets decimate the country’s air defenses and conduct strikes at will over the Islamic Republic. And keeping the door open to talks with the United States likely shows Tehran wants to avoid further economic pain as another deadline over U.N. sanctions looms.

“No date (for U.S. talks) is announced, and it’s not probably very soon, but a decision hasn’t been made in this field,” Mohajerani said.

