Iran seeks Belarusian help to restore air defense systems

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukraine’s Foreign Intelligence Service reports that Iran is seeking Belarusian assistance to restore its air defense and electronic warfare systems damaged during recent clashes with Israel.

A brief war between Iran and Israel erupted on June 13 and a ceasefire was agreed on June 24. Despite some violations immediately after the truce, the ceasefire currently holds. Ukrainian intelligence indicates that during a meeting in Minsk on August 20 between Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Tehran quietly requested military-technical support in addition to the official discussions on trade and investment, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

According to Ukraine, Belarus could serve as an alternative channel for Iran to restore its defense capabilities because, unlike Russia, it faces fewer sanctions in the military-technical sphere. Both countries are close allies of Moscow, which is engaged in its full-scale war against Ukraine. Iran has supplied drones and ballistic missiles to Russia, while Belarus has allowed its territory to be used for Russian military operations.

The report also notes that Iran is seeking Belarusian support to address shortages in power generation equipment and agricultural machinery. Ukrainian intelligence says Tehran plans to leverage Belarus as a channel to access goods restricted by sanctions, extending far beyond the officially announced trade agenda.

News.Az