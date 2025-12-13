Iran seizes foreign tanker for smuggling diesel

Mojtaba Ghahramani, Head of the Judiciary in Hormozgan Province, confirmed that the tanker was intercepted in Iranian territorial waters near Jask, News.Az reports, citing Iranian media.

The operation specifically targeted fuel smuggling networks and their operators.

Ghahramani added that the vessel was operating without valid maritime travel documents or a cargo manifest for the fuel shipment. All of the ship's navigation and auxiliary systems had been intentionally turned off.

The tanker’s crew consisted of 18 members from India, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh, according to the Judiciary official.