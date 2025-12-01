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Tanker Seizure
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Moscow on Friday announced that the U.S. has decided to free two Russian crew members from a Russian-flagged oil tanker that Washington seized earlier this week in the Atlantic Ocean.09 Jan 2026-14:26
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China has strongly criticized the United States for seizing a Russian‑flagged oil tanker in the North Atlantic, calling the action a serious violation of international law. The tanker, known as the Marinera (formerly Bella 1), was intercepted by U.S. forces on January 7 during a campaign to enforce U.S. sanctions on Venezuelan oil exports.08 Jan 2026-15:59
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Iran has seized a foreign oil tanker carrying 6 million liters of smuggled diesel in the Sea of Oman, authorities confirmed, as part of efforts to crack down on regional fuel trafficking networks.13 Dec 2025-12:55
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