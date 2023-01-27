Iran should unequivocally account for this attack before Azerbaijan - Azerbaijani MP

+ ↺ − 16 px

“The incident that happened at the embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran is clearly an act of terrorism. If a Kalashnikov assault rifle is used here, the terrorist's goal was to commit murder and carry out a terrorist act,” a member of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis (Parliament) Arzu Naghiyev told News.az

“The worst thing is that we have a martyr and two wounded people. I offer my condolences to the family and relatives of the employee of our diplomatic representative, Orkhan Askerov,” said A. Naghiyev.

Azerbaijani MP noted that investigations should be conducted here in several directions: “First, the Azerbaijani side should definitely participate in the investigation together with the Iranian Special Service Bodies. Because Iran should not investigate this alone and respond to what happened. According to the Vienna Convention of 1961 (that is, they have been members of this convention since 1965, and Azerbaijan has been a member of this convention since 1992), the embassy is considered the territory of Azerbaijan and must be protected there.”

News.az

News.Az