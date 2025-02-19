Iran starts pilot project for helium extraction and purification

+ ↺ − 16 px

The head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran announced that Iran has launched its first pilot project to extract and purify helium from natural gas, calling it a "strategic step" for the country.

Mohammad Eslami announced the inauguration and operational launch of the project in the Iranian capital of Tehran on Wednesday, News.Az reports citing Iranian media.

“This is a very joyous day, and I thank Almighty God for the valuable efforts of our colleagues and the support team who played a role in the series of activities of the organization, during which we were able to unveil the pilot project to extract and purify helium from natural gas for the first time,” Eslami said, according to PressTV.

“Today, we witnessed the opening and commissioning of the pilot project to extract and purify helium from natural gas. After the completion of the project and the establishment of the first factory to churn out this product, Iran will join the list of countries that produce purified helium from natural gas,” he added.

Pointing to the AEOI's roadmap prepared in coordination with the Oil Ministry, Eslami said, "We will work to build a plant with the specified design capacity."

Iran's nuclear chief underlined, "In complementary steps, we can turn to the export of this product and make larger investments. In this way, the country can benefit from the income share and the domestic and export market within the framework of the knowledge-based economy."

Eslami stressed that the technical know-how of the project was developed in collaboration with an Iranian university, with all necessary components and equipment manufactured by the AEOI and supplied through the country’s domestic engineering network.

He also said the amount of extracted and purified helium will meet Iran’s ann

News.Az