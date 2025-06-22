Iran strikes Israel -VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Sirens sounded in Israel at around 07:37 local time due to rocket fire from Iran, News.az reports citing BBC.

The IDF said that about 25 rockets were fired during the latest attack.

Israeli publics report ten rocket impact sites, including direct hits. Emergency services are assessing the situation. In one place, a rocket fell on a highway, damaging the road surface. There was a fall in Haifa, the alarm did not go off in the city.

