Iran, Tajikistan Presidents meet in Khankendi to discuss bilateral ties

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Tajik President Emomali Rahmon met on the sidelines of the 17th Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Summit in Khankendi, Azerbaijan, to discuss the state of bilateral relations between their two countries.

The meeting took place on Friday as part of President Pezeshkian’s official visit to Azerbaijan, where he joined fellow heads of state at the high-level ECO gathering, News.Az reports, citing Iranian media.

The two leaders exchanged views on strengthening political, economic, and cultural cooperation, with both sides reaffirming their commitment to deepening ties within the broader framework of regional collaboration.

President Pezeshkian traveled to Azerbaijan at the invitation of President Ilham Aliyev, and he is scheduled to deliver an address at the summit, as well as hold several one-on-one meetings with other participating leaders.

The 17th ECO Summit, held on July 3–4 in Khankendi, brings together heads of state and top officials from across the ECO region to advance economic integration and address shared regional challenges.

News.Az