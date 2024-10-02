Iran threatens total destruction of Israeli infrastructure in case of retaliation

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Iranian General Staff has warned Israel that it would destroy completely the infrastructure of the Jewish state in case of Tel Aviv's retaliatory measures.

"If the [Israeli] aggressor decides to retaliate, it must expect the destruction of its infrastructure in the occupied Palestinian territories," the Iranian General Staff threatened, News.Az reports, citing Iranian media.On the night of October 1, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) delivered a massive strike against Israel with the possible use of ballistic and hypersonic missiles. An air alert was declared throughout Israel and civilians were ordered to take shelter.The IRGC later declared that 90% of the launched missiles hit their designated targets.Israeli authorities reported earlier that Iran delivered a massive missile attack. According to the most recent reports, about 180 missiles were launched toward Israel, but most of them, according to Israel, were intercepted.Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described Iran's massive missile attack on his country as a ‘big mistake’ and said Tehran would pay for it. "Iran made a big mistake today and will pay for it. The Iranian regime does not understand our determination to defend ourselves and our determination to take revenge on our enemies," he said.

News.Az