Iran to boost gas exports to Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran will double gas exports to Armenia in the near future, Iranian Ambassador to Yerevan Mehdi Sobhani has announced, News.Az reports citing Armenian media.

He recalled that a year ago, Yerevan and Tehran extended their "Gas for Electricity" agreement until 2030, under which Iran exports 360 million cubic meters of gas to Armenia annually in exchange for electricity imports.“We have also managed to bring the third power transmission line from Armenia to Iran almost to the final stage, which will be put into operation within a few months, and we will be able to double the import of electricity from Armenia,” the ambassador said.He stressed that trade between the two countries has also increased, with the trade turnover reaching $711 million and 400 trucks running daily between Iran and Armenia.Sobhani emphasized that Armenia is an important market for Iran as it is a member country of the EAEU.“Relations between Iran and Armenia are of special importance because of the geographical and strategic location. There is a 46-kilometer border between the countries, which plays a vital role in strengthening regional security,” the diplomat added.

News.Az