Iran urges India, Pakistan to stay calm, offers to help ease tensions

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi has urged India and Pakistan to exercise restraint and stated that Iran is prepared to help de-escalate tensions between the two neighboring countries.

Araqchi had a phone conversation with his Pakistani counterpart, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, on Friday evening, during which the two top diplomats discussed the latest developments between India and Pakistan, News.Az reports citing IRNA.

Tensions escalated between the two countries after armed militants attacked a tourist group on Tuesday near Pahalgam in southern Kashmir, marking the deadliest terror attack in the region in years.

Highlighting the good relations of the Islamic Republic of Iran with both Pakistan and India, Araqchi said Iran is ready to make every effort to help reduce tensions and strengthen stability in the region.

Pakistan appreciates Iran’s efforts to ease tensions

The top Pakistani diplomat, for his part, appreciated the efforts of Iran to diffuse the situation in the region.

He briefed Araqchi on recent developments in Pakistan-India relations and rejected India’s baseless allegations, according to a readout of the conversation published by the Pakistani Foreign Ministry.

Ishaq Dar also wished Iran success in the third round of indirect negotiations with the United States to be held in Muscat on Saturday.

Islamabad calls for international probe into Kashmir terror attack

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s defense minister on Friday called for an international investigation into the terror attack that killed 26 people in the India-controlled territory.

In remarks on Friday, Khawaja Muhammad Asif declared his country’s innocence, saying Islamabad was “ready to cooperate” with “any investigation which is conducted by international inspectors.”

“We do not want this war to flare up, because flaring up of this war can cause disaster for this region,” Asif said.

