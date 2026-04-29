Azerbaijan, Türkiye discuss expansion of military cooperation in Baku

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Azerbaijan’s Deputy Minister of Defence and Commander of the Land Forces, Colonel General Hikmat Mirzayev, met in Baku on Tuesday with a delegation led by Colonel General Metin Tokel, Commander of the Land Forces of the Turkish Armed Forces, to discuss the current state of military cooperation between the two countries and prospects for its further expansion.

According to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence, the two sides emphasised the importance of joint and international exercises in enhancing the professionalism, knowledge and skills of servicemen from both armed forces. They also exchanged views on a number of other issues of mutual interest, News.Az reports.

Prior to the meeting, the Turkish delegation visited the bust of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, laid flowers in front of it, and paid tribute to his memory. The memory of Heydar Aliyev and the martyrs who gave their lives for the homeland was honoured with a minute’s silence.

During the official welcoming ceremony, the commanders reviewed the guard of honour. The national anthems of Azerbaijan and Türkiye were played.

News.Az