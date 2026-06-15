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Container vessel fired upon in attack off Yemen coast

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Container vessel fired upon in attack off Yemen coast
Source: Getty Images

A container vessel was approached and fired upon by a small skiff approximately 14 nautical miles south off the coast of Yemen, with an attempted boarding, according to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO), News.Az reports, citing France 24.

Authorities are currently investigating the incident.

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UKMTO said it received a report of the attack and issued a warning advising vessels to transit with caution and to report any suspicious activity.

Maritime operators in the region have been urged to remain alert following the incident.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

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