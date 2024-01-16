Iranian armed forces strike terrorist headquarters in Pakistan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iranian armed forces attacked two headquarters of the terrorist group Jaysh al-Zolm, News.az reports.

According to the information, drones and missiles were used to attack the headquarters located in Pakistan. No other details were provided.

On the night of January 10, terrorists from the Jaysh al-Zolm group attacked a checkpoint between the cities of Rask and Jangal in the provinces of Sistan and Baluchistan in southeastern Iran. One policeman was killed as a result of the attack.

News.Az