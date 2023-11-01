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Terrorist Group
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The United States announced Sunday it will classify the Venezuela-based Cartel de los Soles as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO), Secretary of State Marco Rubio said. The designation will take effect on November 24.17 Nov 2025-10:52
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PKK, a terrorist organization that has been targeting Türkiye since early 1980s, is expected to start to lay down their arms under joint supervision by Turkish, Iraqi and Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) officials this week.09 Jul 2025-13:45
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Mehmet Kubasik, one of eight Turkish victims murdered by the far-right NSU terrorist group in Germany, was remembered on the 19th anniversary of his death on Friday.05 Apr 2025-12:49
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The European Union has identified a legal basis to label Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization, addressing a long-standing obstacle to this important decision, News.Az reports citing Euronews .11 Oct 2024-19:44
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The FBI arrested an Afghan national in Oklahoma for allegedly plotting an attack on the US election day, according to the Department of Justice.09 Oct 2024-11:08
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Canada has listed Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organisation, after years of pressure from opposition legislators and some members of the Iranian diaspora.20 Jun 2024-00:28
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