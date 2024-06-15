Iranian border guards confront armed group on Pakistan border

+ ↺ − 16 px

Several people are reported wounded in an armed clash between members of a terrorist group and Iranian border guards in the Saravan border region of Sistan and Baluchestan Province in southeastern Iran, General Ahmad Ali Goudarzi, commander of Iran's Border Guards, has said, News.Az reports.

According to him, members of the terrorist group intended to enter the country in order to commit sabotage..Goudarzi said several members of the terrorist group were wounded in the clash and retreated.The official noted that a large amount of explosives, electronic equipment, and other items were seized as the terrorists retreated.

News.Az