Iranian drone conducts reconnaissance over Gulf of Oman amid military drills

+ ↺ − 16 px

An Iranian reconnaissance drone carried out an extended flight over the Gulf of Oman on Sunday, News.Az reports, citing Flightradar24.

The flight took place against the backdrop of two-day military exercises conducted by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in the Strait of Hormuz region and adjacent areas of the Persian and Gulf of Oman, during which live-fire drills are planned.

Meanwhile, the previous day, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) in the Middle East issued a warning to Iranian forces, stating it would not tolerate hazardous maneuvers such as flights over US warships or high-speed boats approaching on a collision course.

According to the command, the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln is currently conducting "routine flight operations" in the Arabian Sea.

News.Az