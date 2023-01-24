Iranian FM says White House in no position to talk about human rights

Iranian foreign minister said on Tuesday the White House is in no position to even talk about human rights, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian made the remarks in a post on his Twitter account, in response to the U.S. government's claims of support for recent protests and human rights in Iran following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.

Slaughtering two million people in Iraq, Afghanistan, Yemen and Syria, and fanning the flames of the war in Ukraine are all consequences of "American interventionism," the Iranian top diplomat wrote.

Amir-Abdollahian also called on the U.S. officials to stop hypocrisy toward Iranian people as they are well aware of the Americans' "malevolence behind nice-looking words."

Protests erupted in Iran after Amini died in a Tehran hospital on Sept. 16, 2022, a few days after her collapse at a police station. Iran has accused the United States and some other Western countries of "inciting riots and supporting terrorists" in the country.

News.Az