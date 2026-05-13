Eight consecutive earthquakes hit near Tehran, no damage reported

+ ↺ − 16 px

A series of eight consecutive earthquakes, including a 4.6-magnitude main shock, struck the Pardis area near Tehran on Tuesday night, shaking the Iranian capital and surrounding provinces, according to Iranian media.

The tremors began at around 20:41 local time with a 3.4-magnitude quake, followed by a stronger 4.6-magnitude earthquake at 23:46 at a depth of around 10 kilometres. Several aftershocks continued into Wednesday morning, News.Az reports, citing Tasnim News Agency.

The seismic activity was felt across wide areas of Tehran, including the east and north of the capital, as well as in nearby cities such as Varamin, Pakdasht and Karaj.

The earthquakes coincided with strong winds of up to 55 kilometres per hour in parts of Tehran, with reports of temporary power outages in some areas.

Authorities said many residents left their homes in fear and spent the night outdoors. However, Tehran emergency services, the fire department and the Red Crescent reported no casualties or significant material damage. Emergency units remain on full alert.

The main shock occurred within a shallow depth of 8 to 10 kilometres, which experts say explains the intensity of the tremors felt at the surface.

According to seismological data, the sequence reflects a seismic swarm or a pattern of foreshocks, a main shock and aftershocks in the Pardis fault zone. Early estimates initially placed the quake at 3.4 magnitude, before being revised to 4.6 after further analysis by seismologists.

The area lies on the active Mosha Fault system in the Alborz mountain range, one of the most seismically active fault zones in northern Iran. Experts note that the region has historically experienced strong earthquakes, including a major quake in the 19th century.

Seismologists also point to the complex fault structure east of Tehran, where multiple fault lines intersect, contributing to frequent low- to moderate-magnitude seismic activity.

Authorities have urged continued monitoring of the situation, although no structural damage has been reported so far.

News.Az