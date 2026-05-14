EU Parliament bars Georgian TV Imedi journalists from Brussels headquarters

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The European Parliament has banned journalists from Georgia’s TV Imedi from working in its Brussels headquarters for at least one year, according to the broadcaster, which has been subject to UK sanctions over alleged “disinformation in the interests of Russia.”

The channel said on Wednesday that it had been formally informed of the decision and published an official letter from the European Parliament, News.Az reports, citing News Georgia.

Imedi said the restriction followed two incidents: an attempt by its journalists to seek comment from Lithuanian MEP Rasa Juknevičienė for its programme Imedis Kvira, and objections raised by Czech MEP Markéta Gregorová to the presence of an Imedi camera crew in the European Parliament.

At the same time, Moldovan authorities reportedly refused accreditation not only to Imedi but also to two other pro-government Georgian broadcasters, Rustavi 2 and PosTV, for coverage of a session of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe.

The dispute surrounding Imedi has been developing for several months. In February, the United Kingdom imposed sanctions on Imedi and PosTV, accusing both channels of spreading disinformation about the war in Ukraine and contributing to policies that “destabilise Ukraine and undermine its sovereignty”.

Following the sanctions, Imedi’s management said they did not expect significant consequences and insisted the restrictions would not create financial difficulties for the broadcaster. Similar assurances were made by officials from the Georgian Dream government, who pledged full support for the channel and accused London of attacking press freedom.

However, repercussions soon became apparent. In late March, BBC Studios revoked Imedi’s licence for the Dancing with the Stars format, which had long been one of the most popular television programmes in Georgia.

News.Az