Georgian speaker accuses EP of ‘silencing free media’ after accreditation ban

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Georgian Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili has accused the European Parliament of attempting to “silence free media” following the suspension of accreditation for journalists from pro-government broadcasters Imedi, Rustavi 2, and PosTV at the EP’s Brussels headquarters.

Commenting on the decision, Papuashvili said the restrictions were driven by what he described as “hostile foreign forces” and claimed that Brussels was afraid of “the truth”, News.Az reports, citing News Georgia.

He said the move was a continuation of what he called a “hostile decision” by the United Kingdom, referring to sanctions imposed by London on Imedi and PosTV over alleged “disinformation in the interests of Russia”.

“They are very afraid of the truth. They understand that propaganda, on which millions were spent against Georgia, does not work,” he said.

Papuashvili also strongly criticised Lithuanian MEP and rapporteur on Georgia Rasa Juknevičienė, describing her remarks about the Georgian people as “fascist”.

He added that European politicians were seeking to “poke the media” because they were unable to pursue their objectives through other means.

The speaker further questioned the sincerity of the EU’s support for Georgia, saying Brussels viewed the country only as an “instrument against Russia” and was prepared to “sacrifice Georgia” for geopolitical aims.

“We are just a weapon for them. Whether it harms Georgia or not does not matter to them,” Papuashvili said.

News.Az