Iranian FM summons German, French, Belgian diplomats

Iran’s Foreign Ministry has summoned German, French and Belgian diplomats in Tehran to protest a recent demonstration in Paris -- held by a group opposed to the

According to government spokesman Bahram Qassemi, the ministry summoned French Ambassador Francois Senemaud on Thursday to voice its displeasure with a demonstration held in Paris last Saturday by a group opposed to the Iranian government.

The demonstration was organized by the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), an offshoot of the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (also known as the Mujahedin al-Khalq), which Tehran considers a terrorist organization.

According to Qassemi, Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi also conveyed Iran’s displeasure with the detention of an Iranian diplomat in Germany to the German chargé d’affaires in Tehran, calling for the Iranian diplomat’s unconditional release.

