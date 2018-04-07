Iranian FM visits Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has visited Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

He was greeted at the airport by first Deputy Chairman of Nakhchivan Supreme Assembly Azer Aliyev, Azerbaijan’s ambassador in Iran Bunyad Huseynov, Consul General in Tabriz Aliyannagi Huseynov, Consul General of Iran in Nakhchivan Mansur Ayrom and other officials, AzerTag reports.

In a brief interview with journalists at the airport, Mohammad Javad Zarif said he was invited by Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of Nakhchivan Vasif Talibov. The Iranian FM underlined that this visit will contribute to the development of bilateral relations and open new opportunities for cooperation. Iranian FM Mohammad Javad Zarif later met with chairman of the Supreme Assembly of Nakhchivan Vasif Talibov.

Vasif Talibov hailed political and economic cooperation between the two countries. “Today the relations between Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic and provinces of Iran develop in various spheres. We enjoy successful cooperation in transport, education, trade, energy, customs, railways and other areas.”

Mohammad Javad Zarif said Iran attaches great importance to the development of relations with Azerbaijan and Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. He said that the city of Nakhchivan was elected as the Capital of Islamic Culture, while Tabriz as Tourism Capital of Islamic Countries for 2018. The FM said this opens additional opportunities for developing relations in the fields of tourism and culture.

Mohammad Javad Zarif also visited DUZDAG physıotherapy centre and Nakhchivan State University.

News.Az

