Iranian FM Zarif visits Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has visited the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan within a regional visit.

The Iranian foreign minister said in a statement that the main purpose of the visit was to hold talks on regional cooperation and Nakhchivan's transit opportunities, following the end of the Karabakh war.

According to Zarif, there are already great opportunities for cooperation between neighboring countries in the region and can form the basis of sustainable peace in the region.

Iranian Foreign Minister visited Azerbaijan, Russia, Armenia, Georgia, and Turkey as part of his visit to the regional countries.

News.Az

News.Az