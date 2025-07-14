Iranian foreign minister to attend SCO meeting in China

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi attends a meeting with his Armenian counterpart in Yerevan on March 25, 2025/AFP

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is set to visit China today to participate in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of Foreign Ministers meeting, scheduled for July 15 in Tianjin.

During the visit, Araghchiwill hold bilateral talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and other foreign ministers attending the summit, including representatives from Russia, Pakistan, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Belarus, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei stated that Araqchi will present Iran’s perspectives on recent regional and international developments. The Chinese Foreign Ministry emphasized that participants will discuss SCO cooperation across various sectors and address key global and regional issues.

India’s External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar is also expected to attend the meeting.

News.Az