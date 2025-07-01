Iranian hackers threaten to leak large cache of White House emails

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Monday, a group of Iranian-linked hackers threatened to release emails they claim to have stolen from key White House officials and advisers, marking the latest development in the ongoing cybersecurity conflict.

Months after distributing material stolen from President Donald Trump’s campaign, the group of hackers informed Reuters that they had roughly 100 gigabytes of emails from accounts belonging to White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, Trump lawyer Lindsey Halligan, Trump adviser Roger Stone, and adult film star Stormy Daniels, News.Az reports citing The Independent.

The group, which goes by the name “Robert,” did not disclose details of the emails to Reuters but said they were considering selling the materials.

The hacking disclosure arrived shortly after the Trump administration issued a warning to people about the potential for cyberattacks against critical infrastructure by Iranian state-sponsored or affiliated groups.

The White House and FBI Director Kash Patel said in a statement that it “takes all threats against the president, his staff, and our cybersecurity with the utmost seriousness” and that it was a “top priority” to safeguard the administration’s ability to execute the president’s mission.

“Anyone associated with any kind of breach of national security will be fully investigated and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” Patel said in the statement.

In recent years, the U.S. has experienced similar cyberattacks from foreign-linked hacking groups.

News.Az