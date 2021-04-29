Iranian media highlight Azerbaijani president’s visits to Zangilan, Jabrayil districts

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran’s leading media outlets “Entekhab.ir”, “Tabnak.ir”, “Irib news.ir”, as well as IRNA news agency have published an article titled “Azerbaijani-Iranian border is a border of friendship”, highlighting Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s visit to the liberated Zangilan and Jabrayil districts.

Describing the Khudafarin Bridge as a symbol of Azerbaijani-Iranian friendship, the article says that the liberation of Azerbaijani territories from the occupation created new political realities in the region, paving the way for further economic and trade development between Azerbaijan and Iran.

“This, in turn, will improve the social welfare of both countries’ peoples,” the article says.

Highlighting the massive destruction committed in the regions, the article notes that the restoration works are already underway and Iranian companies will join the process.

News.Az