Romanian defense ministry says radars caught Russian drone breaching air space

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Romanian radar systems detected a drone breaching the country’s national airspace during an overnight Russian attack on neighboring Ukraine on Friday, April 17, 2026.

According to a statement from the Ministry of National Defense, the unmanned aerial vehicle was tracked as it crossed the border before radar contact was eventually lost southeast of the village of Chilia Veche, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

This incident marks the latest in a series of territorial violations involving Russian hardware along the Danube river region.

The breach occurred as Russia launched a fresh wave of aerial strikes targeting Ukrainian port infrastructure, which sits just across the water from Romanian soil. Romania, a member of both the EU and NATO, shares a 650-km border with Ukraine and has repeatedly faced situations where drone fragments have fallen onto its territory or flight paths have strayed into its sovereign skies. While no immediate damage or casualties were reported in this specific instance, the ministry noted that monitoring protocols were strictly followed to ensure the safety of local residents.

The recurring nature of these incursions has prompted Bucharest and its NATO allies to intensify surveillance and defense measures along the eastern flank. Following similar events earlier in 2026, Romanian authorities have frequently scrambled F-16 fighter jets and issued RO-Alert notifications to warn civilians in border counties of potential danger from falling debris. NATO officials have previously characterized such incidents as "reckless and irresponsible," while Ukraine has called for a more collective defense approach to protect the shared airspace of neighboring European nations.

News.Az