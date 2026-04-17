Australian former soldier granted bail amid Afghanistan war crime charges

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An Australian court has granted bail to a former special forces soldier charged with the war crime of murder related to his service in Afghanistan.

On April 17, 2026, a magistrate in New South Wales ruled that the defendant, whose identity remains subject to strict suppression orders, could be released under rigorous conditions while awaiting trial, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The case is part of a landmark series of prosecutions stemming from the Brereton Report, which investigated allegations of unlawful killings by Australian troops between 2005 and 2016.

The former soldier is accused of being involved in the death of a non-combatant during a village raid, an incident that prosecutors argue violated international humanitarian law. During the bail hearing, the defense successfully argued that the complexity of the case and the anticipated length of the legal proceedings—which could take years to reach a verdict—justified his release. The court accepted that the defendant did not pose an unacceptable flight risk, provided he adhered to strict monitoring and surrendered his passport.

The decision has sparked significant debate within Australia, highlighting the deep divisions regarding how the nation should address its military history in the Middle East. While human rights advocates argue that these trials are essential for international accountability, some veterans' groups have expressed concern over the toll these protracted legal battles take on former servicemen. The defendant is expected to return to court later this year as the Office of the Special Investigator continues to process evidence from one of the most sensitive chapters in Australian military history.

News.Az