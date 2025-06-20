Iranian missile hits Israel's Beersheba, injuring at least 7

The scene of an Iranian ballistic missile impact in the southern city of Beersheba, June 20, 2025. (Emanuel Fabian/Times of Israel)

An Iranian ballistic missile struck the southern Israeli city of Beersheba on Friday morning, lightly wounding seven people and causing significant damage to residential buildings, officials said.

The southern city’s Soroka Hospital, which was hit by an Iranian strike a day earlier, said it had received seven casualties, all lightly injured, News.Az reports, citing Israeli media.

The missile struck near several apartment blocks, setting some cars on fire. Firefighters rushed to the scene to extinguish the blaze.

The shockwave from the impact ripped apart the adjacent apartment building’s balconies and blew out the windows in other surrounding structures, sending glass shards and chunks of debris flying.

Residents of the damaged buildings, the vast majority of whom were sheltering in their bomb safe rooms, were evacuated by police, Magen David Adom medics, and Home Front Command search and rescue soldiers.

MDA said it treated five people who were slightly hurt by the shockwave, blunt trauma, smoke inhalation, as well as acute anxiety. They were taken to Soroka hospital, along with others in the city who were hurt after falling while running to shelters.

Speaking to reporters at the scene, Beersheba Mayor Ruvik Danilovich said, “The self-discipline of the residents who immediately entered safe spaces saved lives.”

“There’s major damage, but people acted according to Home Front Command guidelines and saved themselves. Our challenge is to gather the residents and find a solution for them. We’ve prepared for this,” he said.

One missile was fired from Iran in the attack, which was not intercepted by air defenses, an Israel Defense Forces official told The Times of Israel.

The IDF reported striking other primed ballistic missile launchers in Iran, foiling a larger attack.

Earlier in the night, around 3 a.m., the Israel Air Force said it intercepted three Iranian drones that had triggered sirens in the Dead Sea.

Another drone was intercepted over Haifa shortly after midnight, the military said.

The IDF released footage showing some of the interceptions.

Iran has fired over 450 ballistic missiles and around 1,000 drones at Israel in the past week.

News.Az