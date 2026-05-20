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Spanish architect: Garabagh has great potential for implementation of healthy city model

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Spanish architect: Garabagh has great potential for implementation of healthy city model
Photo: AZERTAC

“Azerbaijan has great potential to create cities with a high quality of life by prioritizing human health in new urban development projects,” Celia García Albertos, Spanish architect and urban planning expert at Healthy Cities.

Emphasizing that the 13th Session of the World Urban Forum held in Baku is an important platform for international exchange of experience, Celia García Albertos added: “The forum brings together urban planning experts from different countries”, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

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She underlined that the “Smart City” projects implemented in Garabagh are of particular importance, noting that the creation of new development zones provides an important opportunity to place a healthy living environment at the center of urban development.

According to her, this approach will make it possible to create cities with a high quality of life for everyone in the future.


News.Az 

By Leyla Şirinova

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