Nearly 70,000 passengers transported as part of WUF13

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As part of the 13th Session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), hosted by Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency (AYNA) provides comfortable, uninterrupted and safe transportation for guests and participants with Neoplan-type electric buses. The transportation is carried out from Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

A total of 9 hubs, 2 terminals and more than 67 intermediate stops operate within WUF13.

In total, since the start of transportation related to the event (May 17-19), 3,260 trips have been made by buses between the airport, hubs and the event venue, and 56,858 passengers have been transported. A total of 180 buses were involved in the transportation, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

News.Az