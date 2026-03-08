Iranian missiles strike Tel Aviv - VIDEO

Buildings in Tel Aviv's Unesco World Heritage site The White City after the strike on 28 February

Iranian missiles struck the Israeli city of Tel Aviv as the conflict between Iran and Israel continues to intensify, News.Az reports.

Explosions and fires were reported in several parts of the city.

Local media and eyewitnesses said multiple areas of Tel Aviv were affected by the strikes, with damage recorded at several locations.

Emergency services and rescue teams were dispatched to the affected sites as authorities began assessing the extent of the damage.

