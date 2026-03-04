Yandex metrika counter

Iranian navy corvette on fire near port Bandar Abbas - VIDEO

Iranian navy corvette on fire near port Bandar Abbas - VIDEO
An Iranian Navy Shahid Soleimani-class corvette, Shahid Sayyad Shirazi, was seen on fire near the port of Bandar Abbas following U.S. strikes, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Footage and images circulating online show the vessel engulfed in flames and smoke near the strategic southern port on the Persian Gulf.


