Iranian navy corvette on fire near port Bandar Abbas - VIDEO

An Iranian Navy Shahid Soleimani-class corvette, Shahid Sayyad Shirazi, was seen on fire near the port of Bandar Abbas following U.S. strikes, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Footage and images circulating online show the vessel engulfed in flames and smoke near the strategic southern port on the Persian Gulf.

Iranian Navy Shahid Soleimani-class corvette, Shahid Sayyad Shirazi, was seen on fire near the port of Bandar Abbas after U.S. strikes. pic.twitter.com/XBTaTnFI70 — Clash Report (@clashreport) March 4, 2026

