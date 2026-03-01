US military says it sank Iranian ship in Gulf of Oman

The US Central Command says its forces have struck an Iranian vessel at the beginning of its military operation against Iran.

The Jamaran-class corvette “is currently sinking to the bottom of the Gulf of Oman at a Chah Bahar pier,” CENTCOM said, referring to a location in southern Iran, News.Az reports, citing Aljazeera.

"An Iranian Jamaran-class corvette was struck by U.S. forces during the start of Operation Epic Fury. The ship is currently sinking to the bottom of the Gulf of Oman at a Chah Bahar pier. As the President said, members of Iran’s armed forces, IRGC and police “must lay down your weapons.” Abandon ship," US Central Command says.

