Iranian president calls Ilham Aliyev to congratulate him on birthday

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian called Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on Tuesday to congratulate him on his upcoming birthday and to wish him continued success in his presidential duties and good health

President Aliyev expressed his gratitude for the attention and congratulations, News.Az reports, citing the presidential website.

Pezeshkian also recalled his visits to Azerbaijan and the discussions he held with President Aliyev.

During the phone call, the two leaders exchanged views on their planned contacts in 2026 and on the future development of Azerbaijan-Iran relations.

