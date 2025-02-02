Yandex metrika counter

Iranian President receives Assistant to Azerbaijani President

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has received Assistant to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Hikmet Hajiyev, Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran wrote on X platform, News.Az reports.

At the meeting, H.Hajiyev has delivered sincere greetings and visit invitation of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to Iranian President.


News.Az 

