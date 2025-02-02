Iranian President receives Assistant to Azerbaijani President
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has received Assistant to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Hikmet Hajiyev, Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran wrote on X platform, News.Az reports.
At the meeting, H.Hajiyev has delivered sincere greetings and visit invitation of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to Iranian President.