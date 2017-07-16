Iranian president’s brother arrested on financial issues
- 16 Jul 2017 12:47
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 123641
- Region
- Share https://news.az/news/iranian-presidents-brother-arrested-on-financial-issues Copied
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani’s brother Hossein Fereydoun was arrested last night, Iranian Judiciary spokesman, Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Eje'i, said July 16, T
Mohseni-Eje'I said that the younger brother of Hassan Rouhani has been detained due to accusation related to financial issues.
The judicary official further said that Fereydoun can be released on bail, the judicial procedure in case of the issue would continue.
News.Az