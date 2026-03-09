One killed in central Israel after Iranian missile strike - VIDEO

The Magen David Adom said three people were injured in two separate locations during an Iranian ballistic missile attack, News.Az reports, citing Israeli media.

At a construction site, two men in their 40s were critically wounded by shrapnel. One of them later died from his injuries, while the second was transported to a hospital for treatment.

At another site in central Israel, a man in his 30s was seriously injured, according to the ambulance service.

The latest fatality brings the total number of people killed in Iranian missile attacks on Israel to 11 since the war began on February 28.