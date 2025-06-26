Iran’s Khamenei claims victory over Israel, says it ‘almost collapsed’

Iran’s Khamenei claims victory over Israel, says it ‘almost collapsed’

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Thursday claimed victory over Israel during a 12-day war.

“With all that clamor, with all those claims, the Zionist regime [Israel], under the blows of the Islamic Republic, has almost collapsed and been crushed,” Khamenei posted on his official X account.

"I offer my congratulations on the victory over the fallacious Zionist regime," he stated.

Khamenei also claimed Iran's victory over the US regime. "My congratulations on our dear Iran’s victory over the US regime. The US regime entered the war directly because it felt that if it didn’t, the Zionist regime would be completely destroyed. It entered the war in an effort to save that regime but achieved nothing," he added

News.Az