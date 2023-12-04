Yandex metrika counter

Iran's Navy delegation is on a visit to Baku

The delegation led by the Chief of the Navy of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Rear Admiral Shahram Irani visits Baku, News.az reports citing the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

As part of the visit, the delegation is scheduled to meet with the Azerbaijan Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, as well as to attend the Azerbaijan Naval Forces headquarters and the Military Institute named after Heydar Aliyev.


